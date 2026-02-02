Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba today unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with the United States and other nations in the fight against transnational threats, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).

The statement, published on the official Minrex website, emphasizes that Cuba does not harbor, support, finance, or permit terrorist or extremist organizations, and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the financing of terrorism and money laundering.

Furthermore, the statement affirms that any past interactions with individuals later designated as terrorists occurred solely in humanitarian contexts linked to internationally recognized peace processes.

The document categorically rejects the characterization of Cuba as a threat to U.S. security and asserts that the country has not supported hostile activities against that nation nor will it allow its territory to be used against third parties.

In contrast, the source emphasizes the willingness to reactivate and expand bilateral cooperation with Washington in areas such as the fight against terrorism, the fight against drug trafficking, cybersecurity, human trafficking, and financial crimes, always in defense of its sovereignty and independence.

The statement underscores that both the Cuban and American people benefit from constructive engagement and peaceful coexistence, and reaffirms the commitment to maintain a respectful and reciprocal dialogue, oriented toward tangible results, based on mutual interest and international law.