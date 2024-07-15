Share

Lima, Peru.- Cuban Congresswoman Orisell Richards Martinez ratified in Peru her country’s commitment to preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, which entails the rejection of terrorism.

Martinez spoke to Prensa Latina after participating in the Interparliamentary Meeting “Beyond Borders: Regional Security Strategies”, which brought together Spanish-speaking legislators from the continent, sponsored by the Government of Canada.

Asked about terrorism as a threat to the declaration of Latin America as a Zone of Peace, unanimously agreed by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), she assured that everything that disturbs the sovereignty and independence of states limits their development.

The parliamentarian added that Cuba has been victim at different moments in history of criminal actions of this type and in this sense, the dismantling of the most recent case was announced last Sunday by the authorities of the island.

She remarked that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a Zone of Peace and that when one of the countries of the region suffers terrorist actions, the whole region is affected.

She stressed the importance of the meeting, which consisted of an exchange of ideas and experiences in matters of security for residents and visitors, as well as the fight against organized crime in its versions of human trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism and other illegal activities.

The participants also discussed environmental security, a subject on which Martínez presented the experience of Cuba, which included in its Constitution the right of the people to a healthy and balanced environment and has put into effect a law for the protection of the strategic resources of its territory.

she stressed that the exchange of opinions emphasized the need for prevention through education, in addition to punitive measures.

The meeting held this week in the Peruvian capital dealt with security and defense policies that should aim at preventing and resolving conflicts and consolidating peace and coexistence, with the contribution of civil society and especially of historically marginalized groups.

Another panel discussed the promotion of visions of security and defense that are democratic and inclusive and promote peace, sustainable development and well-being.

They also discussed strategies to strengthen public confidence in institutions and social cohesion as an indispensable contribution to progress toward safer, more inclusive and peaceful societies.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which in its various forms affects the region, was also discussed by the parliamentarians, who shared their views on the state of cybersecurity in the hemisphere. They also addressed issues such as cybercrime and cyber-violence, expressed in harassment and other crimes that use Internet networks.