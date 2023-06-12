Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) and its more than 130 collective members and 325 individuals reject terrorism in all its manifestations, particularly against the island. ACNU specialist Yoandry Oduardo pointed out that as civil society they also support the right of the Cuban people to choose their own path of […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) and its more than 130 collective members and 325 individuals reject terrorism in all its manifestations, particularly against the island.

ACNU specialist Yoandry Oduardo pointed out that as civil society they also support the right of the Cuban people to choose their own path of development, without external interference.

It is no secret to anyone that this Caribbean nation has suffered numerous terrorist actions for more than six decades that directly affect the population, said Oduardo.

He recalled that this permanent aggression has cost the country more than three thousand human lives, more than two thousand disabled, as well as significant psychological, material and economic damage.

It is paradoxical -he said- that the Government of the United States, promoter of most of those terrorist acts that directly harm the Cuban population, and especially the most vulnerable, arbitrarily includes this Caribbean nation in its unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Beyond the obvious intention to slander the country with the purpose of subverting the revolutionary process, this hostile action directly affects the citizens and civil society organizations, in the performance of their activities, the development of initiatives, projects and programs social.

With the aim of denouncing this policy, on June 14 the ACNU, together with the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana (UH) and the Union of Jurists of Cuba, will develop the second edition of the event For the sovereignty of Cuba and against terrorism, in the Enrique José Varona Convention Center of that house of higher studies.

Investigators, specialists, and journalists will participate to discuss terrorism in all its manifestations, including the media. Heroes of the Republic and other people who have been affected by this policy against the island will also attend.

The panel will be attended by Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abelardo Moreno, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will refer to Cuba’s fight against terrorism on the international stage; and José Luis Méndez, member of the Cuban Society of International Law, among other scholars on the subject.

The meeting will be an opportunity to recognize the career of diplomat Ricardo Alarcón in his fight against terrorism and his role on the international stage, as well as for his contributions to Cuban foreign policy.

Oduardo commented that the ACNU, as a union of Cuban civil society, also intends that the issue of terrorism reaches young people, so this time the call is more comprehensive and has the support of the University Student Federation of the UH, the Higher Institute of International Relations and the Union of Young Communists at the national level.

He also remarked that the inclusion of the island in that unilateral list from Washington is unfair, inhumane, and has a direct impact on society, since it affects all aspects of Cuban life, and hinders the development of the country in all areas.

“This type of meeting is an opportunity to raise our voice, make our position regarding this policy known, collect the criteria of academics, specialists, journalists and Cuban researchers, which allow us to better defend our claim at an international and multilateral level”.

The Cuban Association of the United Nations is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that voluntarily brings together natural and legal persons, genuinely interested in learning about and participating in the management of the United Nations.