Paris, France.- The Cuba Si France association and unions of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) agreed here on Thursday to strengthen solidarity with Cuba and boost initiatives to reject the escalation in the US aggressiveness.

In a meeting held at the Cuban embassy, the participants decided to launch again the campaign in favor of lifting the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island for 60 years, ratifying their condemnation.

They also agreed to reinforce material and financial solidarity and encourage the international campaign that promotes the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve’s medical brigades that have been fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in various parts of the world.

With a view to making support for the country felt stronger, Cuba Si France and the CGT federations, one of the two most important trade unions in France, agreed to cooperate and carry out joint actions with European organizations, use the press and go to the French and European parliaments to ask Washington for a change of position.

The Cuban ambassador, Elio Rodriguez, the parliamentary leader Andre Chassaigne and the president of ‘Cuba Si France,’ Charly Bouhana, led the meeting in this capital, which will be followed by other encounters to direct the work.