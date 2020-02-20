Diaz-Canel presides Over Assembly of Ministry of Industries

HAVANA, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, leads the 2019 work balance sheet of the Ministry of Industries on Thursday, according to the Presidency of Cuba in its Twitter profile.

The Cuban President is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, as well as other leaders of the sector.

The Ministry of Industry was created in February 2012 as an agreement of a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, and arose from the merger of former ministries of Iron and Mechanical, Light Industry and the Chemical and Electronics industries.

The Ministry was implemented in order to have a more functional governmental structure, to advance the separation of functions, and to ensure that business system is made up of organized and efficient entities.