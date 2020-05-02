Cuba denounces Washington´s silence over embassy attack

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez denounced this Friday the U.S. incitement against medical collaboration, while the State Department avoids pronouncing on the attack on the Cuban Embassy last Thursday.

The Foreign Minister added on his Twitter account that the State Department again instigated actions against Cuban doctors facing Covid-19 in other countries and promotes violence towards Cuba.

Rodriguez highlighted that after 36 hours of the assault on Havana diplomatic headquarters in Washington, neither the State Department nor Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pronounced.

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs also regretted the actions of the U.S. authorities regarding the Embassy attack in Washington, when an armed man fired at headquarters causing material damage.