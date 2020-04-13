Havana hits out at Washington for lying about Cuban medical aid

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez asserted the US administration lies about the island’s medical cooperation in a fruitless effort to malign it when nearly 60 countries have warmly welcomed Cuban doctors.

It’s hardening a policy as Cuba is fighting against Covid-19, the Minister wrote in Twitter @BrunoRodriguezP.

Rodriguez added that the actions by the US Government are the wrong answer to a growing international claim and within the US to put an end to the blockade on the island nation that has lasted six decades.

Washington has been pressuring countries to refuse Cuba’s medical cooperation, however many nations has ignored the US pressures and threats.

Cuba has sent medical teams to 15 countries, among them Italy, Andorra, Angola, Togo, Nicaragua, Venezuela and several Caribbean nations to fight Covid-19. In all, there are Cuban doctors and health professionals in nearly 60 countries.

Rodriguez announced in another tweet that the Foreign Ministry has opened communication channels, including email addresses and phone numbers to attend to concerns over the Covid-19. They can be found at the Ministry’s website: http://www.minrex.gob.cu/es