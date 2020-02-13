Cuban president sends condolences for death of African hero

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his condolences to the people and governemnt of Mozambique for the death of its national hero, Marcelino Dos Santos.

Dos Santos, politician and poet, founder of the governing Front for the Liberation of Mozambique in 1962, was a great friend of Fidel Castro Ruz.

Dos Santos passed away last February 11th at the age of 90.

Kalungano, or Lilinho Micaia, as he was also known, was born in May 20th, 1929 in Lumbo, a small fishing village by the Mozambique cannel, in the district of Nampula, to the North.

He studied in Portugal, where he developed his ideals of justice and freedom, the nationalist sentiments, and met several leaders of the independence movements of the African colonies.

He was exiled in France and after his return to Africa, took part in the foundation of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, of which he was vice-president.