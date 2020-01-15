All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Sixty Years of Links between Cuba and India

By on International News
Sixty years of links between Cuba and India
HAVANA, Cuba.- Sponsored by the Embassy of India, the House of Culture of Centro Habana hosted the traditional Lohri Jubilee, which started the extensive program to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Indo-Cuban relations.

New Delhi’s ambassador to the island, Madhu Sethi, described the joyous event held last night in which young Cuban artists performed Indian dances and songs as a resonant amalgamation between Cuba and India.

India and Cuba established relations on January 12, 1960, and since then the links grew on the basis of defending national independence, contributing to a more just and equitable international order.

On Tuesday 13 it was held in several Indian states, especially Punjab, the Lohri festival, a very popular celebration, which marks the moment when the end of winter begins and the days become getting longer and longer.

 

