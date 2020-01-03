All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Russia Denounces Maneuvers to Exclude MAS from Bolivian Elections

Russia Denounces Maneuvers to Exclude MAS from Bolivian Elections

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Moscow also recalls that the MAS reflects a political preference of at least 47 per cent (about three million) of Bolivians. Photo/Prensa Latina.

Moscow also recalls that the MAS reflects a political preference of at least 47 per cent (about three million) of Bolivians. Photo/Prensa Latina.

MOSCOW, Russia.- This Friday, the Russian Chancellery called on the government established following the coup d’état of last November in Bolivia, to ensure the participation of all political forces in the elections, including the Movement for Socialism (MAS).

The Russian unit highlighted the call for all political forces, first and foremost, for Bolivia’s transit government, to guarantee the Bolivian people the conditions to exercise their political right to elect their new leadership.

Maria Zajarova, spokesperson for the Russian Chancellery, stated that the international community expects the government to force effective measures to prepare an electoral process, with the participation of all political forces.

The Chancellor’s spokeswoman also expresses concern about the situation surrounding the Mexican diplomatic mission in La Paz, which provided political asylum to former Bolivian leaders.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.