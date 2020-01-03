Russia Denounces Maneuvers to Exclude MAS from Bolivian Elections

MOSCOW, Russia.- This Friday, the Russian Chancellery called on the government established following the coup d’état of last November in Bolivia, to ensure the participation of all political forces in the elections, including the Movement for Socialism (MAS).

The Russian unit highlighted the call for all political forces, first and foremost, for Bolivia’s transit government, to guarantee the Bolivian people the conditions to exercise their political right to elect their new leadership.

Maria Zajarova, spokesperson for the Russian Chancellery, stated that the international community expects the government to force effective measures to prepare an electoral process, with the participation of all political forces.

The Chancellor’s spokeswoman also expresses concern about the situation surrounding the Mexican diplomatic mission in La Paz, which provided political asylum to former Bolivian leaders.