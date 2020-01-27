Lula urges Bolsonaro to rule for all Brazilians.

BRAZILIA, Brazil.- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged this Monday far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to rule with the good and most of the Brazilian people in mind.

Lula insisted that the former Army captain has an obligation to govern with the good, human beings, the poorest, the country, sovereignty, students and workers in mind.

The former labor leader, in analyzing the first year of Bolsonaro’s government, considered that the far-right politician is still behaving like a candidate on the campaign trail, as the former military man must stop making messages for his followers and rule.

Lula was released from prison last November, after a judge issued the release order, following his defense’s request for a decision by the Supreme Federal Court that overthrew the execution of the sentence following the conviction at second instance.