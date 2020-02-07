All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Evo Morales Calls for Agreement to Guarantee Peace in Elections

By on International News
Evo Morales calls for an agreement to secure peace in elections.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Indigenous leader Evo Morales convened a decalogue to ensure a conflict-free electoral process for the presidential elections on next May 3.

The leader of the Movement for Socialism proposed a 10-point initiative that includes eradicating hate speech on the streets, in networks, in the media, racism and all forms of discrimination, fake news and lies among others.

From Buenos Aires, where he has been since last December 12, Morales advocated for the public to strive to make elections a real stage of reunion between Bolivians to close the wounds.

The Movement for Socialism presents as formula for the elections former Minister of Economy Luis Arce as candidate for president, and former Chancellor David Choquehuanca as a vice-presidential nominee.

 

 

