Cuban president receives director of Royal Spanish Academy

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel received the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and President of the Association of Spanish Language Academies, Santiago Muñoz, who is visiting Cuba.

The Historian of the City of Havana, Eusebio Leal, and the President of the Casa de las Americas also participated in the meeting.

The visitor’s schedule includes a meeting with Cuban jurists in the University of Havana, where he will be received by the rector, Miriam Nicado.

The RAE Director will also attend the presentation of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Legal Spanish, to take place in the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana.

Muñoz stated his admiration for the work of the Language Academy of Cuba and the commitment despite the lack of resources. Cuba is the first stop in his work trip, which includes Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.