Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Cuba expressed in Abu Dhabi today the willingness of their countries to promote bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in the economic, commercial, investment, development and renewable energy spheres.

According to a report by the WAM News Agency, this was done in a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nayan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates; and Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment.

Al Nayan also serves as president of the Constitutional Court of the Arabian Peninsula state.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry previously stated in a press release that Cabrisas traveled to the UAE at the head of a delegation made up of officials from various Cuban ministries and institutions, and will hold work meetings to deepen the ties that unite the Cuban and Emirati peoples.

The ministry also valued that the occasion will lead to thanking the authorities of the United Arab Emirates for the funds provided by that territory to various social projects in the Caribbean country.