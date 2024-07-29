U.S. activists deliver $60,000 in medical aid to Cuban children with cancer

Havana, Cuba.- U.S.-based activists with the Hatuey Project, in partnership with IFCO/Pastors for Peace, recently delivered desperately needed cancer medications, medical supplies and medical equipment to hospitals in Cuba treating pediatric cancer patients. In total, the deliveries were worth around $60,000.

According to the Hatuey Project Director and Coordinator, Gloria La Riva, the process of obtaining all the drugs and supplies took nearly a year, according to Hatuey Project director and coordinator Gloria La Riva.

Previous Hatuey delegations have traveled to Cuba and brought pre-natal vitamins and medications to maternity homes, as well as 40,000 pounds of construction material in 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated Pinar del Rio province a few months prior.

“We are here to show the Cuban people that they are not alone,” stated La Riva at a May 20 press conference at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples in Havana. “We are much stronger united, and united we will defeat the blockade.”

Andira Alves, a young social activist from Boston, added: “We want to show that the United States government does not speak for us.”

“I think we are going through one of the most difficult times in the National Health System,” lamented Dr. Aldo Grandal of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health at the press conference. “We are extremely grateful for what [members of the Hatuey Project] have made possible.”