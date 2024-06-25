Share

Havana, Cuba.- A new group of health collaborators joined the Cuban Medical Brigade that provides services in the Dominica health system.

The staff was received this Saturday by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Social Services Cassani Laville, who was accompanied by the Cuban ambassador, Miguel Fraga.

At a welcome ceremony at Douglas-Charles International Airport, Laville expressed his gratitude to the new donors for their willingness to support Dominica. In turn, ambassador Fraga stressed Cuba’s commitment to solidarity and international cooperation in health.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the group of Cuban collaborators, made up of doctors, nurses and technicians of various specialties, will be distributed in the different health centers in Dominica.

The cooperation between Dominica and Cuba is historic. One hundred twenty-nine health professionals from Dominica have graduated from Cuban universities of Medical Sciences, while there are 45 currently studying.