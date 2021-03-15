The Cuban Ministry of the Interior has concluded the search and rescue operation related to a human trafficking attempt in which Cubans sought to reach U.S. shores.

As announced, after the improvement of hydrometeorological conditions, on March 12 and 13, the operation continued in an extensive area that included the keys and Cuban territorial waters from the north of Isabela de Sagua, Villa Clara, to Punta Hicacos, Matanzas, to locate the citizens that went missing in the vicinity of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

An airplane of the Revolutionary Air Force, surface units of the Border Guard Troops, fishing, tourism, and private vessels took part in the operation, but no people or other remains of the shipwreck were found.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a press release that, taking into account the time elapsed since the unfortunate event, the search actions had been concluded, and the families of the missing persons have been informed.