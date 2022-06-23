Solidarity of Bridges of Love and US students headed to Cuba

Washington, United States.- With a milk powder cargo for Cuban pediatric hospitals, a group of 40 students from the United States will arrive in Havana on Wednesday along with the activist Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love project.

The young people, who are also accompanied by some of their parents, are excited to lend a hand to the people of Cuba, Lazo told Prensa Latina shortly before leaving for Cuba from Miami.

He said that some 5,000 pounds of powdered milk will be delivered by the campaign of the organization Code Pink and Bridges of Love, which has already sent two other shipments for similar purposes.

This is a grain of sand in a sea of needs, but we can help and we will continue, no one stops us, the Cuban-American professor residing in Seattle said in January when he left for the Cuban capital with a donation of 15,000 pounds of the essential product for infant feeding.

In addition, in November 2021 they collected 18,000 pounds of milk that were allocated for daycare centers and nursing homes in the eastern provinces of Holguin, Granma, and Guantanamo.

The platform led by Lazo is part of the growing network of solidarity with Cuba in the United States that calls on the Joe Biden administration to return to the path of understanding between the two countries and that calls for the lifting of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed for more than 60 years.

During his term (2017-2021), President Donald Trump reversed the steps taken by Barack Obama (2009-2017) to normalize relations with Cuba and added 243 restrictive measures that tightened Washington’s unilateral blockade, exacerbated amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In mid-May, Biden announced a group of limited and insufficient measures that did not change the essence of the blockade.