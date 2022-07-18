Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today lamented the death of pianist César “Pupy Pedroso” and characterized him as one of the greatest musicians born in this sonera land.

From his profile on the social network Twitter, the president sent a hug to his family and friends and recognized the legacy of the artist from the island, whose work includes his time in the Revé orchestra and his status as a founding member of the group Los Van Van.

Other institutions and personalities in the country conveyed their condolences, after the announcement of the death this Sunday of the arranger and author of emblematic and popular compositions such as: Calla Calla; Calm down, Speck and Six weeks.

The Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, assured the creations of the National Music Prize will endure “in the taste and memory of the people, who always distinguished him as an artist”. The Failde orchestra characterized him as the master of Cuban popular music, owner of a unique “tumbao”.

The national president of the Hermanos Saíz Association, Rafael González, alluded to his appointment as Youth Teacher in 2014 and the delivery last October of the 35th anniversary stamp of that organization, and the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba valued the imprint of his Pupy group and those who are Son musicians.

For its part, the Musical Editions and Recordings Company said goodbye to “a friend, a man who never forgot to be faithful to his commitment as an artist” and the Cuban Institute of Music highlighted the mourning of culture for the physical disappearance of the virtuoso composer.