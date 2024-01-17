Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez today attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 judicial year held in this capital.

The president was accompanied by the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), Esteban Lazo; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales.

According to information on the social network X of the Presidency of the Republic, the president of the Supreme Court, Rubén Remigio affirmed that the members of the courts “have the complex and beautiful mission of imparting justice in the name of the people, to which we proudly belong”.

Remigio emphasized that the accurate and effective fulfillment of imparting justice is key for the necessary atmosphere of order, legality and harmony in social relations of all kinds to prevail in society.

The Presidency of the Republic emphasizes that judicial justice is an expression of the deep-rooted sense of social justice of the Cuban Revolution, since it is imparted in the name of the people, and is assumed by magistrates, judges and other workers of the courts of the country with a high responsibility.

He added that the commitment of magistrates and other jurists to continue providing a quality service and act with humanism, professionalism and transparency, are attributes inherent to the Socialist State of Law and Social Justice that defines the Caribbean country.

Also present were Yamila Peña Ojeda, Attorney General of the Republic, Óscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, and other authorities of the sector, specialists and judges of popular and military courts and members of the highest judicial body of the island