Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is intensifying preparations for the 17th International Fair ExpoCaribe 2022, scheduled for June 23-26 in Santiago de Cuba.

The goal of the meeting is to promote foreign trade and investment with the region’s nations. It will be held at the Heredia Cultural Complex, with companies and other economic actors from the eastern provinces and representations from Caribbean states.

Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister, said it is imperative to relaunch Expocaribe. This event has always brought these countries closer from the political, economic, and social points of view.

During the General Assembly of Associates of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC), held at the Havana Convention Center, Cabrisas urged organizers to work to guarantee the success of the traditional event rescued in 2019.

After learning that the delegations of that institution and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment in Santiago de Cuba, together with the local government, are constantly exchanging with the other eastern territories, with various entities and diplomatic representations of more than 10 countries, Cabrisas urged to be creative in everything that is done.

The deputy prime minister said that the meeting would occur when one of the policies approved by the country’s leadership gives the provinces and municipalities more extraordinary powers. The promotion of exports is one of the strategic objectives of the Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030, he added.