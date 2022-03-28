Hanoi, Vietnam.- Through their construction ministers, Vietnam and Cuba on Monday carried out in Hanoi an optimistic exploration of their cooperation and investment possibilities in this field.

Cuban Construction Minister Rene Mesa reviewed the projects under implementation or planning in the island with Vietnamese participation, and the steps being taken to solve technical and administrative difficulties such as material supplies and payments to workers.

Mesa added that amid the process of updating the national economic model and the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba had changes that are advisable to review the memorandum signed by both Ministries, but in a positive sense, to speed up its fulfillment.

Vietnamese Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi pointed out that the joint work in the sector is fundamental because it is a benchmark for the bilateral collaboration and it can stimulate investments by Vietnamese companies in several fields, as well as the entry of companies from other nations into the island.

Leading a delegation that also includes Cuban Ambassador here Orlando Hernandez, Mesa is on a working visit to Vietnam until April 3 and will also meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Transportation today.

The construction sector is a pioneer of cooperation between the two countries, as it dates from the first visit by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to Vietnam in September 1973.

At the end of his stay in a country still under the sufferings of war, Fidel Castro, on behalf of the Cuban people, donated a hospital to this nation that would later be built by builders from the Caribbean nation, along with four other works that still stand today as monuments to friendship.