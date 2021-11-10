Havana, Cuba.= The call for an alleged peaceful march for November 15 in Cuba responds to foreign interests for a regime change in the country, according to evidence unveiled by the local press.

The training of political agents abroad in courses organized by specialists of Open Society and the National Endowment for Democracy, linked to the destabilizing actions against the Caribbean nation, stand out among the main elements disclosed.

A television report showed on Tuesday new evidence on the lack of spontaneity and authenticity in the call launched some few weeks ago, which the Cuban legal entities described as illegal.

The video showed footage of the visit in 2017 of Ruth Diamint and Laura Tedesco, academics of the armed forces of Latin American countries and professors of several courses to train political actors, among them, some of the promoters of the march.

Between 2016 and 2020, both academics organized six events dedicated to the political transformation, particularly in Cuba, and the role of the armed forces in that process with special interest in civilians who can influence the military men.

The workshops were held in the United States, the Dominican Republic and other countries.

Yunior Garcia and Manuel Cuesta, architects of the call for a new social destabilizing attempt, were involved in some of these initiatives.