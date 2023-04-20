Havana, Cuba.- Of the 470 deputies who constituted today the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, 303 assume this responsibility for the first time. Among them, the deputy for the capital city of La Lisa, Oricel Richard, stated it is a great honor to perform this function. A law […]

Havana, Cuba.- Of the 470 deputies who constituted today the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, 303 assume this responsibility for the first time.

Among them, the deputy for the capital city of La Lisa, Oricel Richard, stated it is a great honor to perform this function. A law professor at the University of Havana, she considers the task is even more challenging due to the immense transformations to be implemented in the legal field, taking into account the general will of the people.

She recalled that when the Constitution of the Republic of 2019 entered into force, there was a group of regulatory provisions created in the previous Legislature which need to be continued in the new one. In her opinion, the new work requires preparation, and above all, to remain permanently linked to the concerns of the people to ensure that many of their concerns and demands are reflected in the parliamentary agenda.

For his part, for the new deputy for the eastern province of Guantánamo, Luis Alberto Ramírez, by being part of the Cuban legislative body he has the challenge of bringing the voice of all the inhabitants of his province and discussing the most accentuated problems in present day society.

Ramírez believes that being present at the election for the presidency of the National Assembly and for the main state and government positions is a great responsibility, because they will be the ones who will lead the country for the next five years.

A period, which he hopes will be one of progress and of overcoming the limitations of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than six decades ago.