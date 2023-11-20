Havana, Cuba.- The Foreign Minister of Mongolia, B. Battsetseg, assured today that her country will provide humanitarian aid to Cuba due to the economic difficulties caused by natural disasters.

This was stated by Battsetseg to Cuban ambassador Jorge Ferrer, during a meeting in a friendly atmosphere. Ferrer thanked President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, the Government and the people of Mongolia for the gesture of solidarity and friendship.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development and expansion of the traditional friendly relations of the two countries.

The Cuban diplomat highlighted Mongolia’s support for the Cuban presidency of the G77, with special mention to the visit to Cuba of the Mongolian leader regarding the Summit of that bloc held in Havana last September 15 and 16 with the theme of science, technology and innovation.

He also reiterated Cuba’s gratitude for Mongolia’s traditional support in favor of the resolution presented by the island before the UN General Assembly, demanding the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States on Cuba.

During the meeting, issues such as Cuba’s decision to increase university scholarships for students from Mongolia and the initiative of the Cuban presidency of the G77 to promote South-South cooperation were also examined.