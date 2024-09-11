Share

Havana, Cuba.- The National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC) and the Vietnam Bar Federation signed a cooperation agreement in Havana to provide a framework through which they can promote mutual understanding, the knowledge and interest of the legal profession of both countries.

Among the principles included in the agreement, the parties will provide information related to the organization and operation of the bar associations, in accordance with the laws of the country. They will also exchange study tours annually with the delegations to learn about experiences on topics of common interest; and participate in workshops and seminars.

The agreement, which lasts five years, allows the development of a positive and beneficial relationship between both associations.

The document states that it will not impose financial or legal obligations on the persons involved, and adds that the two organizations will contribute to organize intensive training of lawyers in legal practice skills, to improve professional competence.

Lilia María Hernández Doejo, president of the ONBC, highlighted that it is the first time in the history of the organization that there has been an exchange in Cuba with representatives of the Vietnam Bar Federation.

For his part, Do Ngoc Thinh, president of the Vietnam Bar Federation, stated that it is a pleasure to visit the Professional Development Center for Lawyers and be able to establish an enriching professional exchange.