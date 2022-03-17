Hanoi, Vietnam.- Vietnamese Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and Cuban Ambassador to the Asian country Orlando Hernandez Guillen reaffirmed the will to continue developing cooperation between the two nations in the military field.

Bilateral relations in defense matters between us are a pillar and a model to promote collaboration in other fields, said Van Giang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Despite the distance, we share revolutionary principles and aspirations for independence and freedom, values instilled in us by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro and of which our leaders, peoples and armies are heirs, he said.

General Giang thanked Cuba for the donation of 150 thousand doses of Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 and for sending doctors to face the disease and expressed his wishes for the friendship between both armies.

Hernández Guillén recalled that this friendship was forged in the times of the war against the US invader and assured that if then the Cubans expressed through Fidel their willingness to give even their blood for Vietnam, today they are willing to save lives with their vaccines and the technologies to produce them.

The two parties celebrated the successful fulfillment of the collaboration program between the Ministries of Defense and the Revolutionary Armed Forces and other related documents.