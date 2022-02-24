Irregular migrants return to Cuba from Mexico and the U.S.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities received a group of migrants returned from Mexico on Wednesday, where they were in an irregular migratory situation.

On the same day, another group of people intercepted on the high seas by the U.S. Coast Guard were returned to the island.

A charter flight carrying 116 citizens, 36 women, and 80 men arrived at Havana’s José Martí International Airport. They received medical attention and food before being transported to their provinces of origin.

Following the protocols in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were tested for PCR at the air terminal before the customs and migratory control procedures.

According to statements made by some of the returnees, most of them left Cuba legally at the beginning of the month to enter the United States, whose government keeps consular services on the island closed.

To reach U.S. territory, they became undocumented in third countries, including Mexico, which has reinforced migratory controls.

Immigration authorities explained that so far this year, there have been 15 return operations for a total of 695 citizens involved.

The U.S. Coast Guard has returned some 300 in ten trips, 326 have returned in four flights from Mexico, and 36 have returned aboard one flight from the Bahamas.

The same sources informed that the U.S. Coast Guard returned a group of 42 people on Wednesday through the port of Orozco in the western province of Artemisa.