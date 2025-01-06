Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Interior Ministry today reported the return from the Bahamas of 19 irregular migrants, including 16 men and three women, in the first operation of its kind in 2025.

Most of those returned on Saturday by the capital’s José Martí international airport are from the province of Ciego de Avila (centre), although there were others from Mayabeque and other central provinces, the authorities detailed on X social media.

The Ministry added that last year 1,384 Cuban irregular migrants were returned from several regional countries.