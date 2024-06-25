Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Justice of Cuba today calls on legal professionals and researchers to participate in the 4th International Congress JURISCUBA, to be held from October 15 to 17 this year at the Havana Convention Palace.

The debates will focus on registration law, legal advice and regulatory creation, legal culture, notarial law and the computerization of the sector and its services.

In relation to registration law, the work will be directed towards the principles of organization, operation and effectiveness of public registries, the right to identity and civil registration; as well as the experiences and challenges involved in the computerization process in these public registries.

Additionally, participants will discuss the importance of property registration in territorial and urban planning; the real estate registration law systems of today’s world; and the registration integration processes.

They will also exchange about legislative activity and its impact on society, control over compliance with regulations, the legal forms of intellectual property protection, and the links between legal advice and economics.

During the debates, jurists and researchers will also discuss the apprehension of the gender and childhood perspective in legislative activity, school, family and the legal culture of society; the legal education of children and adolescents; among other topics.

Legal professionals will address other current issues such as the limits of public order and the notarial function; and the preventive mission of the notary in the stipulations on one’s own disability.

The event is sponsored by the National Union of Jurists of Cuba, the Society of Cuban Notaries, the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana, the Grupo Societario Servicios Legales S.A., the National Organization of Collective Law Firms, and the United Nations Fund for Children.