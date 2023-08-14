End to the US blockade of Cuba is demanded from Honduras

Havana, Cuba.- For three days, solidarity movements from Latin America and the Caribbean raised their voices and demanded in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, the end of the United States blockade against Cuba.

The claim was part of the 3rd Central American Solidarity Meeting with the Caribbean nation, which was described as successful and had the participation more than 100 delegates.

The participants demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, a strategy that, together with the blockade, seeks to suffocate the economy and the development of Cuban society by violating the norms of international law.

The representatives of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the host country demanded the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US military base in Guantanamo, against the will of the Cuban people and government. They also revalidated the commitment to promote the unity and integration of solidarity movements.

The closing day took place in Plaza Cuba in the Honduran capital, where members of the Government of President Xiomara Castro also participated.

As part of the event, the vice president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, Noemí Rabaza, presented the Honduran Oscar Rolando Ramos with the medal of Friendship awarded by the Council of State.

The meeting closed with the 3rd Festival of Latin American and Caribbean Youth in homage to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the 97th anniversary of his birth.