San José, Costa Rica.- Climbing the highest peaks of Costa Rica is Javier Mendez’s favorite sport, an experienced mountain runner who also displays from up there the message: End of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

He has done it several times, and his goal is to show his sign twice a year from any of these elevations, he told Prensa Latina.

This time it was from the Ventisqueros hill, the second highest peak in Costa Rica located at 3,812 meters above sea level.

Stop the blockade against Cuba was printed on a banner carried by Javier Mendez, veteran militant of the People’s Vanguard Party Committee (PVP, communist) As a Latin American I join the struggle of the courageous Cuban people, this blockade is suicidal, and its projection for so many years goes against the most elementary human rights, he stressed.

At 69 years old, Mendez hopes to continue climbing the hill and carrying the banner demanding an end to the blockade against Cuba.

I have never visited Cuba, but I grew up reading about the stories of its Revolution, the landing of the Granma, the Sierra Maestra.

Later I had the opportunity to read the book “Cien horas con Fidel” (One hundred hours with Fidel), by Ignacio Ramonet, a work that reviews the Commander’s work, he recounted.

Solidarity groups in Costa Rica recurrently raise their voices against the blockade the United States has maintained for more than 60 years against the Caribbean island, a policy that generates serious damage to the economic and social life of Cubans.