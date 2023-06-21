Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, leading a delegation from the island visiting Italy, reported through his official Twitter profile several significant meetings and receptions that took place during his visit to Italy. With Italian brothers of solidarity, compatriots living in Italy and our diplomats accredited in Rome, we say goodbye to this city that […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, leading a delegation from the island visiting Italy, reported through his official Twitter profile several significant meetings and receptions that took place during his visit to Italy.

With Italian brothers of solidarity, compatriots living in Italy and our diplomats accredited in Rome, we say goodbye to this city that impresses so much for its ancient history and cultural heritage that keeps. Grazie amici. We are on our way to Serbia.

I had a pleasant meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director General of FAO. We expressed mutual satisfaction for the excellent cooperation relations between that organization and Cuba, as well as the common interest to continue strengthening them. We ratified our commitment to FAO’s purposes.

I also had a fruitful meeting with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. We highlighted our common interest in continuing to strengthen high-level political dialogue and developing economic, trade and investment ties.

Another of the Cuban president’s meetings today was with businessmen from that European country.

During the meeting he reiterated the willingness to strengthen economic, trade, investment and cooperation relations between the two nations, the president reported on the social network.

Also participating in the exchange were Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, deputy ministers and directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Havana’s ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda Averhoff.

In another tweet, the President of Cuba wrote about today’s very pleasant meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis, “I conveyed the deep affection and wishes for the full recovery of the Cuban people. It was a frank conversation.