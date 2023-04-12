Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez considers the position of the U.S. government towards the TikTok application as a sign of falsehood and double standards. On his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the northern nation uses its technological platforms for the purposes of censorship, disinformation, data collection and sale. […]

On his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the northern nation uses its technological platforms for the purposes of censorship, disinformation, data collection and sale.

Rodríguez pointed out that the United States could instead explain to its citizens and to the rest of the world the violations it carries out against freedom of expression and its excessive fight for technological hegemony.

The US government, he pointed out, “knows that the solution is not to ban an individual company, but to protect citizens from the atrocious practices of digital platforms”, ??particularly those in Washington, which control 80 percent of user data.

Since the beginning of the year, more than half of the United States has been banned – partially or totally – from the use of TikTok on government devices, reflecting a wave of drastic measures against that social network.

The obstruction by governors and state agencies against the global short video platform extends to regions governed by Republicans and Democrats across the country, according to CNN.

This progression of the ban began in mid-December when the Senate unanimously passed legislation to ban the use of the app on government phones and devices.

Called the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act”, the bill – introduced by Republican Josh Hawley – makes it impossible for people associated with the government to download or use the social network on any device issued by the United States or a government corporation.