Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday defended the normal development of relations with the United States, and demanded an end to the Washington-imposed blockade against his country.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister stressed that the US blockade affects ‘the Cuban people, isolates families in both countries and prevents the normal development of relations.’

In that regard, the head of Cuban diplomacy referred to the world demand to build ‘Bridges of Love’, on the occasion of the initiative of the same name that took place over the weekend, as part of the 2nd World Caravan against the US Government’s hostility.

Rodriguez added that ‘keeping that policy in place is also a virus’, in reference to the consequences of the coronavirus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic.