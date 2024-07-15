Share

Havana, Cuba.- The permanent work commissions of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) meet starting today, prior to the Third Ordinary Period of Sessions of Parliament, in its 10th Legislature, which will begin on Wednesday.

For two days, at the Havana Convention Palace, the deputies will analyze issues that cover all sectors of the country, with emphasis on the economic and social.

In general terms, Homero Acosta Álvarez, secretary of the ANPP, previously explained at a press conference, the 11 commissions will have about 90 topics on their agenda, preceded by extensive work by the deputies during the current year.

They will debate issues such as banking, the progress of the sugar harvest, transportation, telecommunications, the mother-child program and the results of the checks and inspections that have been carried out throughout the national territory.

Likewise, they will analyze the progress of the Comprehensive Policy for Children, Adolescents and Youth, as well as the National Program for the Advancement of Women and public policies focused on demographic attention.

He assured that the Third Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 10th Legislature will have an intense agenda in the legal field, due to the quantity and quality of the norms under debate and the importance of economic issues for national life.

The parliamentarians will also pass judgment on the draft policy for the socialist state company law, which will be debated in other ANPP meetings.

Likewise, lay judges will be elected for the Supreme People’s Court, the government of the Villa Clara province (center) will be held accountable, and a group of new deputies will take their seats in the legislature.

The official assured that the members of the National Electoral Commission, created to organize, direct and supervise elections, popular consultations, plebiscites and referendums, will also be elected.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will explain to parliamentarians the progress of the implementation of the measures to correct distortions and re-boost the economy, Acosta reported.

He also detailed that the deputies will access information on the country’s economic performance in the first months of the year, as well as an update on the execution of the budget and its settlement in 2023.