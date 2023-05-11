Havana, Cuba.- The general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, Ernesto Soberón, reported on his Twitter account that in order to deal with the exponential and sustained increase over time of legalization requests, a new area was inaugurated last April 17 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minrex, of Cuba. Thus, the number […]

Havana, Cuba.- The general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, Ernesto Soberón, reported on his Twitter account that in order to deal with the exponential and sustained increase over time of legalization requests, a new area was inaugurated last April 17 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minrex, of Cuba.

Thus, the number of workers in charge of the legalization of documents office was increased.

He stressed that the process of legalizations has not stopped and will not stop in the future and reiterated that the processing of documents can only be carried out by law firms duly accredited before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He alerted the citizens that any offer related to “supposed procedures carried out by persons alien to the mentioned law firms, mediating a payment for this service”, is an attempt of swindle.

The official invited those interested in the status of their process to consult the website: legalizaciones.minrex.gob.cu, to communicate by telephone 78310057, as well as they can use the mail daccre-poblacion@minrex.gob.cu.

Soberón recently stated that in 2022 a record was reached in the number of documents processed and in the first four months of this year the number of documents processed in the same period of previous years exponentially surpassed those processed in the same period of previous years.

For this reason, processing capacities were expanded and measures were implemented such as the request for prior appointments, electronic payment and home delivery.

The president of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms, Lilia María Hernández, denied rumors that were circulating in social networks about an alleged stop in the reception of document legalization procedures.

Hernandez announced that one of the greatest demands of Cuban citizens is the legalization of registry documents to be presented before the Spanish embassy, within the framework of the entry into force of the Democratic Memory Law or the so-called Law of Grandchildren.

The service of legalization of documents is the recognition of the signature of the official authorized to exercise such legal action, who certifies that the document in question was issued and followed the procedure as established by law.