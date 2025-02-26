Share

Havana, Cuba.- More than 50,000 citizens are called to participate today in an Anti-Imperialist Tribune in the eastern province of Guantanamo, with the purpose of rejecting the hostility of the United States government against Cuba.

Guantanamo residents will attend the Plaza de la Revolución Mariana Grajales, representing all the people of the nation, to also demonstrate their will to defend unity, peace and national sovereignty.

Likewise, they will reaffirm the anti-imperialist character of the Revolution and repudiate the use of the US naval base in that province to confine migrants expelled from American territory.

Called by the Cuban Workers’ Union (CTC), the participants will denounce that Washington’s decision to transfer 30,000 people considered criminals to a Cuban jurisdiction could generate a scenario of risk and insecurity.

According to a recent statement by the general secretary of the CTC in Guantanamo, Juana Eglis Fernandez, the residents will also demand the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US naval base, whose cession was signed 122 years ago under the Platt Amendment.

The Cubans reject this occupation and reaffirm their commitment to national sovereignty, she said in statements to the Guantanamo press.

Fernandez announced that the mobilization will include the participation of workers from the 15 unions in the province, students, members of various non-governmental organizations and representatives of the municipalities of Caimanera, El Salvador and Manuel Tames.

They will all wear the colors of the national flag (white, blue and red), he stressed, and assured that they will request the exclusion of Cuba from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, drawn up unilaterally by the White House.

Like all Cubans, he said, the people of Guantanamo will always raise our voices to denounce the economic blockade of the United States, the more than 240 measures that intensify it and all actions against our rights.