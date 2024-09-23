Share

Havana, Cuba,- The head of the General Directorate of Consular Affairs and Assistance to Cubans Residing Abroad (DACCRE) of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Ana Teresita González, assured in New York that Cuba is deepening dialogue with its compatriots outside of the country and also recognizes their support.

During the V Meeting of Cuban Residents in the United States, and in statements to the Prensa Latina agency, the official described the meeting held at the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in the United States as “excellent.”

“It is very important to know that our fellow citizens in the United States continue to support their country, defending it, fighting against the blockade and for Cuba to be removed from the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism,” said the official.

As part of the dialogue, the diplomat presented the changes proposed by the new regulations on migration, nationality and foreigners, recently approved by the Cuban Parliament.

The objective, she said, is to further strengthen the nation’s ties with migration. As a result of the new provisions, Cubans will be able to enter and leave the country without a time limit established to remain abroad and keep their properties without any difficulty.

Also, the concept of effective residence is introduced, through which Cubans will be able to choose to settle in their native country or abroad.

“This is very important when planning public and social policies, as it allows us to evaluate, within society, what are the real needs of the population in the country,” explained González.

She also insisted on the new opportunities for the insertion of Cubans abroad in the economic dynamics of their country of origin, an aspect in which “much remains to be done,” according to the representative.

After the recent updates, Cubans in the diaspora can connect with the island through foreign investment, trade, or international cooperation.

“There are already examples of cooperation, trade and investment projects that have been positive and that are developing today without any difficulty,” said the head of DACCRE.