Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is working on the recovery of the eastern provinces of the country recently affected by heavy rains and floods.

Last week, after visiting the provinces of Granma and Camagüey to check the strategies to restore normality in that area (the most damaged by the rainfall), Prime Minister Manuel Marero affirmed that they are working hard for that purpose and that there is a good follow-up of the situation.

He assured that the country will continue to support the recovery process there.

Marrero pointed out that the meetings held with authorities and inhabitants of the region allowed the identification of other problems that hinder local development strategies.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, as well as the heads of the portfolios of Agriculture, Construction, and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources on the island, Idael Pérez, René Mesa and Antonio Rodríguez, respectively, are accompanying the Prime Minister on his trip.

During a meeting held last Thursday with the governors of the Caribbean nation, Marrero insisted on the need to increase the pace of work, particularly in the western province of Pinar del Río, whose housing fund was severely affected by Hurricane Ian last September.

The head of government urged to turn the recovery actions into a stimulus and additional effort to advance in other similar works.

He also urged to promote the local production of construction materials based on the characteristics of the municipalities, given the limitations faced by the island due to the complex economic situation the island is facing.

Likewise, the day before, the head of the Cuban Government analyzed with members of the Commission for Attention to Demographic Dynamics issues related to the quality of life of the population, which maintains aging tendencies.

During the meeting, issues related to mobility, external and internal migration, the decrease in the global fertility rate, labor resources, aging, and the natural decrease of the Cuban population were analyzed.