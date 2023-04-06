Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Somalia for the loss of human lives and the numerous damages caused by heavy rains and floods. Through his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The torrential […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Somalia for the loss of human lives and the numerous damages caused by heavy rains and floods.

Through his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

The torrential downpours and floods in that African nation during the current rainy season have left 23 dead and more than 100,000 homeless to date.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released in a statement that of the total deaths, 21 perished in the Berthere district, in the Jubaland region. The statement also informed that the remaining two deaths occurred in the northern regions of Togdhir and Audal.

Given the increase in flooding in that country, the Ministry of Security recently asked the authorities and the international community to support the affected communities with material and financial resources.

According to specialists in meteorological issues, Somalia, affected by climate change, will again this year suffer its sixth consecutive season of rainfall below the historical average. The current rainy season in that territory will last until next June.