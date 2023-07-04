Rome, Italy.- Cuban Minister of Agriculture Ydael Perez on Monday thanked the 43rd Conference of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for its support to his country in both areas. The minister listed a set of public policies implemented by the Cuban Government at the event. He added that they are aimed at […]

The minister listed a set of public policies implemented by the Cuban Government at the event. He added that they are aimed at achieving improvements in the economy to boost domestic development as a prosperous and sustainable socialist nation.

Perez added that in such a process, Cuba received the contribution of the specialized agencies of the United Nations, mainly the FAO, particularly to guarantee the people’s right to food, expressly recognized in the Constitution of the Republic.

To this end, Cuba approved the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Plan, as well as a law and a regulation for its implementation.

The minister noted that those actions had been taken amid a complex scenario motivated, mainly, by the United States economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba, which had been tightened. In addition to the unjustified inclusion of Cuba on Washington’s unilateral State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

The minister recalled other negative factors, such as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the environmental crisis and demographic problems, among others.

The Ministerial Conference, FAO’s governing body, is running from July 1-7 and is attended by some 120 ministers of agriculture and other senior officials from all 194 UN member countries, who are debating on current world problems related to food and agriculture.