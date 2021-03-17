The Cuban representation at the IV meeting of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development reiterated the nation’s commitment to the objectives that pursue integral human progress in harmony with the environment.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban representation at the IV meeting of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development reiterated the nation’s commitment to the objectives that pursue integral human progress in harmony with the environment.

Susset González, director of Strategic Planning and Development of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, highlighted that the adoption of the 2030 Agenda is a State commitment and a national priority, which is concretized in the alignment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals with the strategic axes of the National Development Program 2030.

Juan Carlos Alfonso, deputy chief of the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), said that Cuba shares its experiences in preparing the Voluntary National Report, which it will present for the first time this year at the forum. Alfonso pointed out that the REDATAM program offers key features for the management of census data, and at the same time, allows for disaggregated analysis in geographic terms, maximizing the use of the information.

As part of the meeting, the Regional Workshop on Voluntary National Reviews in Latin America and the Caribbean was held Monday,and the Business Forum for the Sustainable Development Goals in Latin America and the Caribbean 2021: Public-Private Strategies for Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery.

Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), stressed that it is time to explore a new development paradigm that embraces all people, including those historically forgotten or excluded.

From March 15-18, the meeting will be a meeting point for sharing experiences and discussing the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Development Goals.