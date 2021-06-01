Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Monday its commitment to guaranteeing regular, orderly, and safe migration following a recent shipwreck near the U.S. coast.

Ernesto Soberon, director-general of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Living Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured on Twitter that the northern nation ‘should act in the same way to avoid more fatalities.’

In another tweet, the official sent condolences to the families and friends of the accident victims. Two Cuban immigrants died, and ten disappeared at the southern tip of Florida.

According to press reports, on May 27, the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel saw several people in the water but could only rescue eight survivors and the bodies of the deceased.

The day before, the northern nation reported the suspension of the search efforts without finding the rest of the immigrants.

According to survivors’ testimonies, the boat in which they were traveling left Cuba on the 23rd, and on the night of the 27th, it capsized, causing the disappearance of the 10 people.

On that day, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez assured that the closing of the U.S. consulate in Havana, the transfer of its services to third countries and the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, which encourages leaving the country illegally and endangering one’s life, threaten a safe, orderly and regular migration.

The political decision of the United States costs human lives, he stressed.