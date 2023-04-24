Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities have reportedly dismantled an organized group that smuggled drugs into the country. Lieutenant Colonel Rigoberto Cordoves, an official with the Ministry of the Interior, explained that the investigation began after border guards discovered 114.33 kilograms of marihuana in Bahia Honda, Artemisa province. He informed that the air route used were people […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban authorities have reportedly dismantled an organized group that smuggled drugs into the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Rigoberto Cordoves, an official with the Ministry of the Interior, explained that the investigation began after border guards discovered 114.33 kilograms of marihuana in Bahia Honda, Artemisa province.

He informed that the air route used were people who acted as drug mules or couriers who introduced narcotics in household appliances, using non-commercial cargo for the first time.

In collaboration with the General Customs of the Republic, authorities also verified that the cocaine was introduced in the batteries of electrical motorcycles that came in the name of persons who receive, extract, and traffic it, the officer explained.

Cuba has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

Havana has been a signatory to the main multilateral legal instruments approved by the United Nations, including 11 extradition treaties, 34 on legal assistance, 42 on narcotics, and 31 on the transferring of sanctioned persons with other countries.