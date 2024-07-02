Share

Mexico City, Mexico.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez heads the Cuban delegation that is participating today in the Third Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies.

Rodríguez stressed in X that the Caribbean nation will share its experiences and commitment to promote greater participation of women in society, including in foreign policy.

Likewise, the largest of the Antilles will reaffirm its commitment to gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the Cuban state’s commitment to the empowerment of women and their active incorporation into the Cuban economy and society.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, participation in the event will serve to showcase the progress made by the Caribbean nation and the Cuban government’s will to achieve gender equality, despite the negative impact of the economic blockade imposed by the United States.

The III Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies will focus on the discussion of policies and strategies aimed at promoting equality through foreign policies, in addition to identifying positive experiences and the challenges of building more inclusive societies.

The Cuban delegation includes the second secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women, Sonia Rivero, the second head of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yurielkis Sarduy, and the specialist of the General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Yissel González.