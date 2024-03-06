Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban delegation this Tuesday inaugurated its pavilion at the 40th International Trade Exhibition (Expocomer) in Panama, an occasion in which both parties celebrated new spaces to expand bilateral exchange.

At the ceremony, the president of the host Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Adolfo Fábregas, highlighted the links that unite both peoples and governments and thanked the systematic presence of businessmen from the island in these forums.

According Fábregas, in 2023 the trade relationship between both countries totaled more than 39 million dollars, and this indicator has great growth potential.

He noted that the Cuban stand at Expocomer, created four decades ago, as well as the presence of twenty companies, is an example that there will be multiple transactions and business contacts that will be the basis to continue building that relationship between both countries.

For his part, Cuban ambassador to Panama Víctor Cairo pointed out that statistics show that Panama can continue to play an important role in improving business management and in the economic development of the Caribbean nation.

Cuba and Panama are a great connection, Cairo indicated when inaugurating the pavilion and referring to the similarity of cultures, geographical position, and having a bilateral regulatory framework.

Some 750 companies from more than 30 countries attend the 40th Expocomer, among which China, South Korea, the United States, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica and Ecuador stand out for their space and number of sectors. The novelties of the four fairs this years include the launch of a journalism contest and the presentation of the 2023 business innovation award.