Belmopan, Belize.- Belize will receive the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on an official visit to strengthen bilateral relations.

Cuban leader´s official agenda includes to attend a special meeting of the National Assembly, talks with Prime Minister John Briceño, as well as the signing of two agreements, as informed by the host government on its official website.

This visit is the first paid by a Cuban president to Belize with which he has maintained cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 15, 1995.

Briceño held official talks with Díaz-Canel in Havana at the end of April 2022 where both sides expressed deep satisfaction for the good relations and reaffirmed mutual interest in expanding the areas of exchange.

Belize´s Prime Minister heaped praise on the Cuban Henry Reeve Medical Brigade that has arrived in Belize in January 2022 as part of the bilateral cooperation to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban president, on the other hand, thanked Belize for its strong support to the Resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade, presented every year at the United Nations.