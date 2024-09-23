Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) announces the Annual Award for Student Researcher, Young Researcher and Young Technologist 2024, with the purpose of recognizing their high teaching performance from the curricular dimension in Higher Career Education and Short Cycle Programs.

The contest rules, announced by the organization, also stimulate the career of university graduate researchers and technologists up to 35 years of age, who are distinguished by their link with science, technology and innovation activities.

The competition can be held in the categories of Pedagogical, Social and Humanistic, Medical, Physical Culture and Sports, Technical, Computing and Informatics, Agricultural, and Natural and Exact Sciences. In each one a prize and up to two mentions will be awarded.

The deadline for submitting proposals will be December 22 through the institutions responsible for promoting their best exponents.

The Prize is awarded in celebration of the anniversaries of the Union of Young Communists and the José Martí Pioneers Organization, and an Awards Committee is established for the analysis, selection and delivery, chaired by CITMA.