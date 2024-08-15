Share

Havana, Cuba.- The United Nations System in Cuba is committed to generating greater environmental awareness and the impact of climate change with actions that involve young people in coastal communities, according to an authorized source.

Quoted by the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the communications officer of that organization, Raúl Garcés, assured that this Thursday there will be a massive mobilization of volunteers to collect garbage and install baskets on the beaches of the eastern capital.

The initiative, co-sponsored by the Cuban Association of the United Nations, the Center for Youth Studies and several institutions integrated into the System, foresees actions to clean and sanitize that coast that contribute to the maintenance of its natural ecosystems, explained Garcés.

According to the organizers of the mobilization, the action aims to involve the community in dynamics that can generate greater environmental awareness and the impact of climate change in the context of summer and the urgency of preserving beaches from human activity.

The baskets that will be installed are made of resistant and ecological materials produced in alliances with micro, small and medium-sized companies with the idea that they are durable and sustainable and at the same time do not alter the balance of the environment too much, Garcés explained.

In the chosen site – near the Guanabo roundabout, in the Habana del Este municipality – they intend to gather young people and involve them in the protection of the environment, as well as encourage community participation, he explained.

Actions of this type are included and delimited in the Cuban State’s plan to confront climate change, known as Tarea Vida.